2 held for modifying power meters to run bitcoin mines in Surat Thani

Montree said police found that the shophouse was being rented by Nattapong and that he had rented six other shophouses and two detached houses in Surat Thani. Police said none of the houses had any real residents.

The CSD also found evidence of transactions worth more than 40 million baht in Nattapong’s bank accounts between January 2023 and July 2024. Hence, police said, there was reason to believe he had been carrying out illegal activities.

The CSD alerted the PEA to check the nine houses and found that they used a lot of power, even though nobody was living there.

So, CSD obtained a search warrant from the Surat Thani Provincial Court on November 7 and raided the houses to find they were being used as bitcoin mine locations. Police then acquired arrest warrants to detain the two suspects soon after.

Nattapong has reportedly admitted to hiring Arthit to modify the power meters to record lower usage of the electricity bills.

The PEA measured the actual electricity used in the nine houses and estimated the total to be about 1 million baht per month. It is estimated that Nattapong cheated the PEA out of at least 10 million baht during his yearlong bitcoin mining operation.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process involving mining devices and software that competes to solve a cryptographic problem. The mining process also confirms transactions to the cryptocurrency’s network, and miners who win the competition are awarded a bitcoin. The cryptocurrency was worth more than 3 million baht on Tuesday.