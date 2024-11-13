More bus and train services arranged on Loy Krathong day: Suriya

The number of bus and train trips will be increased on Friday to cope with the rush of people travelling to celebrate the Loy Krathong festival, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Wednesday.

Suriya said a lot of Thai and foreign tourists were expected to travel in Bangkok and the provinces to Loy Krathong celebration sites on Friday night, therefore he had instructed all agencies of his ministry to make sure that people could travel safely and conveniently by buses, trains, boats and airlines.

He said the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) would arrange 2,638 buses to provide 15,440 trips on Friday.