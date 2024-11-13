Surachate loses court battle against his dismissal

The Supreme Administrative Court’s bench of judges ruled on Wednesday that the order firing former deputy police chief Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn from police service was lawful, a source from the court said.

The court voted 49:5 in favour of the three defendants, namely the Royal Thai Police commissioner-general, the police merit protection committee and the prime minister in the capacity of Police Commission chairperson, according to the source.

Surachate had sued the three parties to push for his dismissal order to be revoked. However, with the Supreme Administrative Court ruling against him, Surachate’s only chance of returning to the police service has been eliminated.-