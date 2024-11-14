Thai businesses recognised at Corporate Social Impact Awards

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) celebrated the remarkable social and environmental contributions of 114 member companies at its 2024 Corporate Social Impact Awards ceremony, highlighting achievements ranging from carbon emission reduction to youth development and gender equality advancement.

The prestigious ceremony drew notable dignitaries, including the US ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec, Thai Trade representative Dr Nalinee Taveesin, and Deputy Secretary General of the Board of Investment, Wirat Tatsaringkansakul.

Ambassador Godec personally presented excellence certificates to the recognised companies.

“Integrating corporate social impact into business models not only supports the communities where companies operate but also benefits the economy,” Godec remarked. “The social impact work by US companies and AMCHAM members benefits Thai people and society, representing one of the most direct and effective forms of people-to-people diplomacy. We hope their positive impact will inspire more companies to embrace corporate social initiatives," he added.

The awards programme, which has been a cornerstone of corporate social responsibility in Thailand for nearly two decades, recognises member companies through a tiered system based on consecutive years of achievement: Silver for three years, Gold for five years, and Platinum for 10 years.

This year, 36 companies achieved the remarkable milestone of maintaining their social impact initiatives for more than a decade.

