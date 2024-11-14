Thai businesses recognised at Corporate Social Impact Awards

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) celebrated the remarkable social and environmental contributions of 114 member companies at its 2024 Corporate Social Impact Awards ceremony, highlighting achievements ranging from carbon emission reduction to youth development and gender equality advancement.
The prestigious ceremony drew notable dignitaries, including the US ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec, Thai Trade representative Dr Nalinee Taveesin, and Deputy Secretary General of the Board of Investment, Wirat Tatsaringkansakul.
Ambassador Godec personally presented excellence certificates to the recognised companies.
“Integrating corporate social impact into business models not only supports the communities where companies operate but also benefits the economy,” Godec remarked.
“The social impact work by US companies and AMCHAM members benefits Thai people and society, representing one of the most direct and effective forms of people-to-people diplomacy. We hope their positive impact will inspire more companies to embrace corporate social initiatives," he added.
The awards programme, which has been a cornerstone of corporate social responsibility in Thailand for nearly two decades, recognises member companies through a tiered system based on consecutive years of achievement: Silver for three years, Gold for five years, and Platinum for 10 years.
This year, 36 companies achieved the remarkable milestone of maintaining their social impact initiatives for more than a decade.
Three companies received special recognition for their outstanding individual projects:
AMCHAM executive director Heidi Gallant expressed pride in the business community's dedication to corporate social impact.
“We are honoured to celebrate our members’ commitment to partnering with Thai society on sustainability, workplace diversity and equity, and investments in upskilling and technology," she said.
The awards’ evaluation criteria centre on achieving CSR excellence standards aligned with companies’ core business activities.
Organisations are assessed based on their programmes’ relevance, communication strategies, partnership development, and ability to measure initiative impacts.
The AMCHAM Corporate Social Impact Awards continue to raise the benchmark for CSR practices in Thailand, emphasising the importance of long-term societal objectives and sustainable value creation, whilst aligning these initiatives with employee engagement and corporate goals.