Rare phenomenon inundates Chiang Mai communities

According to a Nation TV report on Wednesday, the surface runoff has turned a corn field in Ban Rin Luang community into a lake.
Many residences in Ban Arunothai community, about five kilometres off Ban Rin Luang community, were inundated. Locals confirmed that this was the first time that the rising groundwater phenomenon had triggered a severe runoff.
The Chiang Dao - Kae Noi and Ban Rin Luang - Ban Nong Khiaw roads were also inundated due to the phenomenon, making it difficult for the locals to travel.
Phongsak Amornsantikul, the mayor of Mueang Na Subdistrict Municipality, explained that the rising groundwater phenomenon occurred once every five to 10 years between September and March.
He pointed out, however, that the phenomenon had persisted for two to three months this year, saying that the floodwater volume was higher than before due to accumulated rains. He stressed that the floodwater could not be drained to nearby cassava plots to mitigate impact.
Pisanu Wongpornchai, a lecturer at Chiang Mai University’s Department of Geological Sciences, explained that rising groundwater triggered by accumulated rains often persisted for a short period.
However, he said a survey would be necessary to find the reasons behind the prolonged phenomenon.