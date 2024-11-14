Rare phenomenon inundates Chiang Mai communities

According to a Nation TV report on Wednesday, the surface runoff has turned a corn field in Ban Rin Luang community into a lake.

Many residences in Ban Arunothai community, about five kilometres off Ban Rin Luang community, were inundated. Locals confirmed that this was the first time that the rising groundwater phenomenon had triggered a severe runoff.

The Chiang Dao - Kae Noi and Ban Rin Luang - Ban Nong Khiaw roads were also inundated due to the phenomenon, making it difficult for the locals to travel.