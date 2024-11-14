Chiang Mai woman offers 3 months free rent to ‘battle-ready’ tenant

A Chiang Mai woman declared on Facebook that she would give her house rent-free for three months to any long-term tenant provided they are ready to fight an abusive neighbour.
The woman, identified by her Facebook handle Saranya, made the offer on the Doi Saket Ded Took Yang (all is good at Doi Saket) page.
In her post on Wednesday, Saranya said she was looking for a long-term tenant for her single-detached house in Doi Saket district and would waive the rent for the first three months on condition that the tenant agrees to hurl abuse at a bullying neighbour.
She said the deposit was only 4,000 baht and the tenant can only start paying rent from the fourth month. She also offered free electricity if bills were less than 300 baht per month and free water as the house uses an underground well.
“It’s easy. You should be able to cope with a mad neighbour and have the skill of firing sharp abusive words like a machine gun if you’re harassed,” the post said.
According to the photographs accompanying the post, the one-storey house appeared small and quite old. It was surrounded by a concrete wall and seemed to have neighbours on both sides and in the back. The house owner did not specify which neighbour was the abusive one. The post drew a lot of attention and comments but disappeared on Thursday.