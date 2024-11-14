Chiang Mai woman offers 3 months free rent to ‘battle-ready’ tenant

A Chiang Mai woman declared on Facebook that she would give her house rent-free for three months to any long-term tenant provided they are ready to fight an abusive neighbour.

The woman, identified by her Facebook handle Saranya, made the offer on the Doi Saket Ded Took Yang (all is good at Doi Saket) page.

In her post on Wednesday, Saranya said she was looking for a long-term tenant for her single-detached house in Doi Saket district and would waive the rent for the first three months on condition that the tenant agrees to hurl abuse at a bullying neighbour.