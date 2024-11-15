Japanese ambassador shows how Loy Krathong can be eco-friendly

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2024

The video clip shows the envoy crafting a star-shaped krathong from banana leaves before he launches it into the river

The Japanese embassy released a video clip on Friday showcasing the making of a biodegradable krathong.

This creative initiative aims to minimise the environmental impact of Loy Krathong when thousands of Thais step out to float their krathongs in waterways to honour the goddess of water, Phra Mae Khongkha.

Ambassador Otaka Masato takes centre stage in the video titled “Ambassador’s Challenge EP2”, and demonstrates how banana leaves can be folded into a star-shaped krathong. He is then seen decorating his krathong with bright flowers, incense sticks and a candle, before launching it in water.

The background music is the traditional Loy Krathong song sung in Japanese by famous opera singers Nagasawa Waku and Miyata Tae.

The clip comes to a surprising end with Myaku-Myaku, the mascot for the Osaka/Kansai Expo 2025, appearing to launch his krathong.

The clip can be found at: drive.google.com/file/d/1edzYLV4FcaHelpC_wUqiWSVi6O0RGu8m/view
 

