Dredging of Ping River discussed to counter flooding in Chiang Mai

The discussion follows the government’s move to support river dredging to make drainage more efficient. Among rivers under consideration is the Ping, which has not been dredged over the past 10 years.
Flooding in September this year impacted on the river’s drainage efficiency, causing risk of inundation in the rainy season.
Apart from the dredging operation that covers 41 kilometres near Chiang Mai, local agencies plan to remove objects that obstruct drainage, such as sediment, soil and buildings.
The Marine Department was responsible for surveying the landscape of the Ping River, as well as the Kok River in Chiang Rai province, and preparing data for discussion on collaboration with local agencies such as the Armed Forces Development Command and Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn.
Pichai Lertpongadisorn, president of Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation, confirmed the organisation’s readiness to support the dredging operation, saying it has experience in flood waste management this year.
Though the upcoming operation is a complex process due to differences in the river landscape, the PAO believes it will benefit Chiang Mai by addressing floods in the long term, he said.