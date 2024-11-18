Dredging of Ping River discussed to counter flooding in Chiang Mai

The discussion follows the government’s move to support river dredging to make drainage more efficient. Among rivers under consideration is the Ping, which has not been dredged over the past 10 years.

Flooding in September this year impacted on the river’s drainage efficiency, causing risk of inundation in the rainy season.

Apart from the dredging operation that covers 41 kilometres near Chiang Mai, local agencies plan to remove objects that obstruct drainage, such as sediment, soil and buildings.