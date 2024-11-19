Thailand, China unveil Golden Jubilee logo

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with its Chinese counterpart, officially unveiled the logo for the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations on Tuesday.

The launch marks the formal commencement of special events and activities to promote bilateral relations throughout 2025, including festivals, exhibitions, cultural performances and special promotions.

The 50th Anniversary Official Logo, jointly designed by both foreign ministries, features a Naga and a Dragon – mythical creatures of auspicious significance in both cultures – representing Thailand and China respectively, utilising colours from both nations' flags.

The creatures face each other while gazing at the same yellow-gold orb, symbolising Thailand’s and China's shared aspiration towards "a Thailand-China Community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability".

Speaking at the event, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa highlighted the special relationship between Thailand and China, which has flourished over the past half-century since Thailand's 10th prime minister and the Chinese premier signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations on July 1, 1975.