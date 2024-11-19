Thailand, China unveil Golden Jubilee logo

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with its Chinese counterpart, officially unveiled the logo for the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations on Tuesday.
The launch marks the formal commencement of special events and activities to promote bilateral relations throughout 2025, including festivals, exhibitions, cultural performances and special promotions.
The 50th Anniversary Official Logo, jointly designed by both foreign ministries, features a Naga and a Dragon – mythical creatures of auspicious significance in both cultures – representing Thailand and China respectively, utilising colours from both nations' flags.
The creatures face each other while gazing at the same yellow-gold orb, symbolising Thailand’s and China's shared aspiration towards "a Thailand-China Community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability".
Speaking at the event, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa highlighted the special relationship between Thailand and China, which has flourished over the past half-century since Thailand's 10th prime minister and the Chinese premier signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations on July 1, 1975.
"The 50th anniversary presents an excellent opportunity for both nations to strengthen their cooperation, making 2025 'the Golden Jubilee for Thailand-China Friendship', as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suggested to Premier Li Qiang of China, while working towards building 'a Thailand-China Community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability', as previously agreed by leaders of both countries," Maris said.
Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang expressed gratitude to the Thai government, Foreign Affairs Ministry and all related parties for their enthusiasm in organising the event to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations.
In his opening speech, he reflected China's determination and commitment to collaborate with Thailand in creating a prosperous future benefiting both nations.
The event was attended by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Piyapak Sricharoen, director general of the MFA's Department of East Asian Affairs, Thai-Chinese Friendship Association president Korn Dabbaransi, Wu Zhiwu, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy, and executives of Siam Piwat Group, alongside invited guests and media representatives.
Representatives from the MFA, Chinese Embassy, TAT and the Thai-Chinese Friendship Association participated in a panel discussion, sharing plans for celebration activities for next year's 50th anniversary and discussing each organisation's role in promoting Sino-Thai cooperation.
Director general Piyapak revealed that more than 50 activities commemorating the diplomatic milestone will take place in both Thailand and China, aimed at raising awareness of these special ties amongst both populations.
Wu Zhiwu noted that China will contribute to the anniversary celebrations with various activities, including an aerobatics show by the Chinese air force.
TAT governor Thapanee outlined numerous tourism festivals and activities planned for the coming year. She announced TAT's collaboration with around 100 Chinese influencers and key opinion leaders to promote Thai tourism, citing Chinese New Year celebrations as an example. TAT aims to attract 11 million Chinese visitors next year, matching pre-Covid-19 pandemic figures.
Thai-Chinese Friendship Association president Korn added that the association will organise various events promoting collaboration across private, educational and public sectors, including a gala dinner, a rally from Bangkok to Beijing, and special television programmes featuring Thai people of Chinese descent and Chinese people of Thai descent.
The MFA also announced a special collaboration with Pop Mart International Group Ltd, featuring a limited-edition DIMOO IP designated as "Special Friend of Thailand-China Golden Jubilee", scheduled for release in 2025 as part of the celebrations.
A special performance of "Dao Ma Dan" by the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, inspired by the history of female Chinese opera troupes in 18th-century Thai court, highlighted the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries. Popular Thai actor Nonkul, who enjoys a strong following in both Thailand and China, attended as a special guest, supported by TAT.
The official logo will be available for use in activities celebrating the 50th anniversary. For further information, contact the Department of East Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via email at [email protected].