British tourist falls to his death down a Phuket roadside pit

A British tourist fell to his death down a huge roadside hole in Phuket’s Patong area on Tuesday night and his body was discovered by a passerby on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the pit near the Patong Hospital intersection in Krathu district had been dug up to service the tap water facility, and though it was left uncovered, it had been fenced off by metre-high iron bars.

The body was identified to be that of 37-year-old Fraser Wright. Police said that upon checking the security camera feed, they saw Wright walk past the spot before stopping to stand by it. He then climbed over the bars, and stood briefly before trying to step into the pit. He then appears to lose balance and fall, disappearing from the camera.