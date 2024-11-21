12 bodies exhumed from controversial temple in Kamphaeng Phet

Forensic science officials on Wednesday exhumed 12 bodies from the ground of a controversial monastic centre in Chanu Woralak Buri district of Kamphaeng Phet province.

Officials from the Office of Police Forensic Science dug 17 spots, which appeared to be burial sites, and found bodies at 12 of them.

Four of the exhumed bodies were decomposed, while the rest were only bones.

One of the exhumed bodies had been donated to the temple for “dharma practice” just 55 days ago, relatives testified to police.

The exhumation was carried out after police, public health officials and officials from the Kamphaeng Phet Buddhism Office as well as the district chief gathered to inspect the unnamed monastic centre on Tuesday.