Red Cross Fair kicks off Dec 11 at Lumpini Park

The annual Red Cross Fair will be held at the Lumpini Park in Bangkok from December 11 to 22, organisers announced on Friday.

The Thai Red Cross Society said the fair will feature special-priced products, games and lucky draws, spanning 12 days and 12 nights from 11am and 11pm. Royal projects will also be showcased at booths, in a celebration of HM the King’s 72nd birthday.

All proceeds will go to support the society’s mission in helping the underprivileged.

A national institution, the Red Cross fair has been a fixture on Thailand’s calendar since debuting 101 years ago on March 31, 1923 during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).

This year, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening ceremony at Lumpini Park on December 11.

The fair is easily accessible by public transport.

Trains: BTS Ratchadamri station (exit 4) and Sala Daeng station (exit 6), MRT Silom station (exit 1) and Lumpini station (exit 3).

Buses: No. 4, 13, 45, 47, 50, 62, 74, 76, 77, 141, 504, 505, 514, 547, and A3.

Free shuttle buses to Lumpini will run from National Stadium and Benchakitti Forest Park, departing every 30 minutes.

Lumpini Park parking lots can accommodate up to 750 cars.