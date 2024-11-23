High optimism in Thai youth despite social challenges, study finds

Thai youth are highly optimistic about their future, with 89% expressing a positive outlook for the next five years, according to a new study.
However, this optimistic view is tempered by pressing concerns about employment, education, and housing affordability.
The comprehensive study, conducted jointly by Vero Advocacy and Kadence International, surveyed more than 2,700 Gen Z and millennial respondents across six Southeast Asian nations, including 452 from Thailand. The research aimed to understand these generations' aspirations and challenges to inform policy development.
Among Thai Gen Z respondents, 42% anticipate a “much better” future, while 47% expect a “better” life — slightly surpassing the combined optimism rate of 85% among millennials. This positions Thai youth optimism alongside regional counterparts, with Vietnam at 90%, Indonesia at 87%, Malaysia and the Philippines both at 85%, and Singapore at 74%.
Employment concerns
Despite their positive outlook, young Thais harbour concerns about their professional future.
Employment opportunities emerged as the primary challenge, with 63% of Gen Z and 69% of millennials identifying it as their foremost concern. The study revealed notably low satisfaction rates with employment-focused policies.
"Employment, education, and housing stand as the most pressing challenges for today's youth because these are the foundational pillars that support not just individual stability but also collective prosperity," explained Pongsiri Poorintanachote, Managing Partner at Vero Advocacy. "As Southeast Asia's youth are poised to drive the region's future, addressing these challenges is not just beneficial but essential for harnessing their full potential and ensuring a sustainable and inclusive economic growth."
Education quality a key concern
Thailand's education system, despite its comprehensive free education policy backed by a budget of 328 billion baht in 2024, faces scrutiny from young citizens. The study found that 69% of Gen Z and 66% of millennials expressed concerns about education quality, though the sector maintained a relatively high satisfaction rating of 54%.
Housing affordability
The housing sector presents a complex picture, with 45% of both generations citing affordable housing among their top challenges.
Thailand achieved the highest housing policy approval rating among surveyed markets at 53%, but young Thais increasingly delay home purchases, contributing to the emergence of “Generation Rent”, the study said.
Call for systemic change
"This study sheds light on the significant challenges faced by Gen Z and millennials, revealing an urgent need for systemic changes to improve access to services and opportunities," said Ashutosh Awasthi, director of Kadence International.
"Addressing these challenges holistically could lead to substantial improvements in the socioeconomic conditions of the youth and foster a more inclusive and sustainable future for generations to come," he added.
Nattabhorn Buamahakul, managing partner at Vero Advocacy, emphasised the regional significance: "Southeast Asian youth are the key force driving our region's growth. It is crucial for governments and policymakers to recognise their aspirations by actively improving their living standards and opportunities. Our shared future relies on empowering this generation to attain a better quality of life."
Recommendations for progress
The study outlines several key recommendations for both the public and private sectors to address these challenges.
These include developing youth-centric policies that guarantee access to quality education and job opportunities, creating genuine youth engagement platforms in policy dialogues, establishing dedicated spaces for youth advocacy, enhancing support for entrepreneurs, and integrating youth-focused initiatives into corporate social responsibility strategies.
The findings underscore the need for coordinated action between government and private sector stakeholders to transform young people's optimism into tangible opportunities for advancement, the study said.