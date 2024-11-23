High optimism in Thai youth despite social challenges, study finds

Thai youth are highly optimistic about their future, with 89% expressing a positive outlook for the next five years, according to a new study.

However, this optimistic view is tempered by pressing concerns about employment, education, and housing affordability.

The comprehensive study, conducted jointly by Vero Advocacy and Kadence International, surveyed more than 2,700 Gen Z and millennial respondents across six Southeast Asian nations, including 452 from Thailand. The research aimed to understand these generations' aspirations and challenges to inform policy development.

Among Thai Gen Z respondents, 42% anticipate a “much better” future, while 47% expect a “better” life — slightly surpassing the combined optimism rate of 85% among millennials. This positions Thai youth optimism alongside regional counterparts, with Vietnam at 90%, Indonesia at 87%, Malaysia and the Philippines both at 85%, and Singapore at 74%.

Employment concerns

Despite their positive outlook, young Thais harbour concerns about their professional future.

Employment opportunities emerged as the primary challenge, with 63% of Gen Z and 69% of millennials identifying it as their foremost concern. The study revealed notably low satisfaction rates with employment-focused policies.

