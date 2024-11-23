Analysis cites potential impact of Trump presidency on Thai economy

The Economic and Business Forecasting Centre at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has conducted an analysis of the potential impact of a second Trump presidency on the Thai economy.

The centre projects that should Donald Trump implement his proposed policies, including a 60% tariff on imports from China and 10-15% tariffs on imports from other countries, including Thailand, it could lead to damages of around 160,472 million baht.

This would result in a 1.52% decline in Thai exports and a 0.87% drop in gross domestic product (GDP). Thanawat Polvichai, chairman of the centre, said: "Trump's tariff-hike policy will have a direct and indirect impact on Thailand's exports combined, which may cause Thailand to lose 160,472 million baht in export value."

The anticipated policies raise concerns internationally, as Trump's first presidency saw significant turbulence in trade relations, particularly between the US and China, both of which are major global economic players.

The prospect of renewed trade restrictions has led to fears of a second trade war, especially with proposed total import taxes of 10-20% on goods, escalating tariffs on Chinese products to an unprecedented 60%.



