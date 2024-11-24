430 touring motorcyclists checked by police, 72 given tickets

Highway police stopped 430 members of the so-called Nam Mai Arb motorcycle gang in three districts of Phetchabun province on Saturday and ticketed 72 of them for violating traffic laws.

The Nam Mai Arb (“No Shower") gang had announced that 7,000 of its members from around the country would ride their motorcycles to Khao Khor and Phu Thap Boek mountaintops in Phetchabun over the weekend.

Members of the gang are known to be lovers of modified motorcycles who also enjoy chilly weather on the two mountaintops in Phetchabun. Since they travel in high numbers to camping sites, they expect that it could be hard for them to find shower facilities, so they named themselves as travellers who don’t shower.