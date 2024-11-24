430 touring motorcyclists checked by police, 72 given tickets

Highway police stopped 430 members of the so-called Nam Mai Arb motorcycle gang in three districts of Phetchabun province on Saturday and ticketed 72 of them for violating traffic laws.
The Nam Mai Arb (“No Shower") gang had announced that 7,000 of its members from around the country would ride their motorcycles to Khao Khor and Phu Thap Boek mountaintops in Phetchabun over the weekend.
Members of the gang are known to be lovers of modified motorcycles who also enjoy chilly weather on the two mountaintops in Phetchabun. Since they travel in high numbers to camping sites, they expect that it could be hard for them to find shower facilities, so they named themselves as travellers who don’t shower.
Last year, the gang made headlines as thousands of them visited Phetchabun in the winter season. Since they rode early in the morning, their motorcycles’ noises often woke residents along their way.
On Sunday, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced on its Facebook page that highway police in Phetchabun had set up three road checkpoints in Si Thep, Bueng Sam Phan and Lom Kao districts on Saturday to ensure they would not break traffic laws. The CIB supervises the Highway Police Division.
Pol Lt Col Worabodin Lertsupasinsathit, an Phetchabun highway police inspector, said officers at the three checkpoints stopped 400 motorcycles and 30 accompanying trucks for checking.
He said 38 motorcycles were found not to carry licence plates and 16 riders were found not to have driving licences.
Moreover, 17 were found riding without helmets and one motorcycle was lacking a sticker that certified its registration tax had been paid.
In all, 72 motorcyclists were given tickets and police seized one motorcycle to check whether it was stolen.
Police also impounded a suspected narcotic, Worabodin said.