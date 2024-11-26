Unemployment rises by 1.02% in third quarter

Thailand’s unemployment rate in the third quarter this year stood at 1.02%, increasing from 0.99% recorded for the same period in 2023, with about 410,000 Thais unemployed, a 3.2% increase year on year, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in its report on Thai society’s outlook for Q3/2024.

The third quarter unemployment rate is however an improvement over the 1.07% recorded in the previous quarter, which was a two-year high, NESDC said.

The report said that unemployment among those who have worked before increased 2.8% year on year, by around 180,000 people.

Meanwhile, unemployment among those who have never worked before jumped 3.5% year on year or by around 230,000 people.

Around 81,000 people have been unemployed for more than 1 year, increasing 16.2% compared to the previous year. 71.3% of this group have never worked before, and about three-quarters of this group are of generations Y and Z (aged 20-29 years).