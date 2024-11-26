DSI asks court to approve temporary detention of Samart, mother

The Department of Special Investigation on Tuesday asked the Criminal Court to approve temporary detention of former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy spokesman Samart Janechaijitwanit and his mother pending more investigations.

DSI investigators took Samart and Wilawan Putthasamrit to the court and informed it that the investigators were against their release on bail for fear that they would meddle with the evidence and investigations.

The law allows authorities to detain suspects for 24 hours, and they must seek court approval for their detention pending investigations and suspects’ arraignments.