ITD ousted from 7 billion baht EGAT contract: a closer look

A recent controversy surrounding a 7.25-billion-baht coal mining and hauling contract at Mae Moh Mine awarded to Sahakol Equipment Pcl (SQ) has raised questions about transparency and fairness in public procurement processes.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has clarified that the contract was awarded through a special procurement method, inviting experienced companies to submit proposals.

However, Italian-Thai Development Pcl (ITD), a major player in the construction industry, was disqualified from the bidding process because of several shortcomings in its proposal.

Key Issues Raised by EGAT:

Missing Reconditioning Plan: The company did not submit a reconditioning plan for its soil conveyor and soil spreader, a crucial requirement for ensuring optimal performance. Inconsistent Operation Plan: ITD's proposed operation plan for mining outside the designated work area did not align with EGAT's specific mine plan.

EGAT emphasised that these shortcomings directly violated the TOR's conditions, leading to ITD's disqualification.

