AOT to pay for Suvarnabhumi noise pollution next year

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) will start paying compensation for noise pollution caused by the new runway at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport from early next year, the Bangkok Council chairman said.

Surachit Pongsingwitthaya, who chairs the council, was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Transport Ministry and AOT on Monday about the impact of noise pollution from the use of the third runway.

He said many people living near the airport have filed complaints with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) about the level of noise caused by the increase in flights landing and taking off.