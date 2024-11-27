Thai maid’s 100 million baht inheritance comes under legal scrutiny

Questions have arisen over whether the 100 million baht left to a Thai maid by her late employer could be lost, following suspicions that the French woman used Thai nominees to conduct a real-estate business on Koh Samui.

Some legal experts suggest that the assets to be inherited by Natthawalai “Auntie Tim” Pupongta from Sakhon Nakhon, could be seized by the state if it is proven that they were obtained through the illegal use of Thai nominees.

However, senior public prosecutor Proamate Intarachoomnoom clarified that the alleged nominee issue would not affect the validity of the will, and Natthawalai should inherit the assets as stipulated by the deceased’s wishes.