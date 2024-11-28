Colombian arrested over THB3.3m theft in Bangkok mall car park

Police have arrested a Colombian man, 73, for allegedly stealing 3.28 million baht in cash and gold from a car parked at a Bangkok shopping mall over the weekend.

Jose Orlando Ocampo was arrested at his rented condo room on Sukhumvit Soi 77 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district on Wednesday.

Police said they seized 475,000 baht and 20 gold bars weighing 304.88 grams and worth 880,000 baht from the suspect.

Ocampo’s unnamed accomplice fled to Cambodia with the remaining stolen cash, gold bars and gold ornaments, they added.

The arrest came after a businessman filed a complaint at Plapphla Chai police station on Sunday, reporting that thieves broke into his luxury car on Saturday and stole 983,000 baht in cash, 50 gold bars worth 2.2 million baht and gold ornaments worth 87,500 baht.