Colombian arrested over THB3.3m theft in Bangkok mall car park

Police have arrested a Colombian man, 73, for allegedly stealing 3.28 million baht in cash and gold from a car parked at a Bangkok shopping mall over the weekend.
Jose Orlando Ocampo was arrested at his rented condo room on Sukhumvit Soi 77 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district on Wednesday.
Police said they seized 475,000 baht and 20 gold bars weighing 304.88 grams and worth 880,000 baht from the suspect.
Ocampo’s unnamed accomplice fled to Cambodia with the remaining stolen cash, gold bars and gold ornaments, they added.
The arrest came after a businessman filed a complaint at Plapphla Chai police station on Sunday, reporting that thieves broke into his luxury car on Saturday and stole 983,000 baht in cash, 50 gold bars worth 2.2 million baht and gold ornaments worth 87,500 baht.
The businessman, whose name was withheld by police, said he left his car overnight at the shopping mall after selling 20 gold bars to a gold shop on Charoenkrung Road in Samphanthawong district. The money from the sale was also stolen, he said.
The businessman returned to the car at 10.30am on Sunday and found its rear left window had been broken. Police said footage from a security camera shows Ocampo and another foreigner walking towards the parked car. The pair allegedly broke into the car at about 4.48am on Sunday and stole the two bags inside.
Police identified one of the men caught on camera as Ocando and arrested him at 3.30pm on Wednesday.