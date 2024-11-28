136,000+ families in 7 southern provinces hit by heavy flooding

As many as 136,219 households in seven provinces in the South have been inundated after heavy rains since early this week, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.
In its latest update at 11am on Thursday, the department said 1,884 villages in 50 districts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun provinces were still under water.
Details of affected communities and districts are as follows:
Surat Thani: 91 families in Kanchanadit and Don Sak districts
Nakhon Si Thammarat: 34,513 families in Chu-uat, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Phra Phrom, Muang, Ron Phibun, Chulabhorn, Pak Phanang, and Phrom Khiri districts
Songkhla: 23,181 families in Muang, Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, Saba Yoi, Ranote, Krasae Sin, Rattaphum, Sadao, Hat Yai, Na Mom, Khuan Niang, Bang Klam, Singhanakhon and Khlong Hoi Khong districts
Pattani: 8,442 families in Mayo, Thung Yang Daeng, Nong Chik, Mae Lan, Mai Kaen, and Khok Pho districts
Yala: 27,425 families in Bannang Sata, Muang, Yaha, Raman and Kabang districts
Narathiwat: 42,294 families in Bacho, Waeng, Rusoh, Joh I Rong, Sukhirin, Yi-ngor, Rangae, Tak Bai, Chanae, Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Sungai Padi and Muang districts
Satun: 273 families in Khuan Don district
The department said it coordinated with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission and mobile phone operators to send out SMS alerts to residents of flood-prone areas on Wednesday, so they could prepare for the situation accordingly.
The public has also been urged to download the “Thai disaster alert” application to keep up with the latest news and warnings. People are urged to call the 1784 hotline to report an emergency or seek assistance.