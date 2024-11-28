136,000+ families in 7 southern provinces hit by heavy flooding

As many as 136,219 households in seven provinces in the South have been inundated after heavy rains since early this week, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.

In its latest update at 11am on Thursday, the department said 1,884 villages in 50 districts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun provinces were still under water.

Details of affected communities and districts are as follows:

Surat Thani: 91 families in Kanchanadit and Don Sak districts

Nakhon Si Thammarat: 34,513 families in Chu-uat, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Phra Phrom, Muang, Ron Phibun, Chulabhorn, Pak Phanang, and Phrom Khiri districts

Songkhla: 23,181 families in Muang, Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, Saba Yoi, Ranote, Krasae Sin, Rattaphum, Sadao, Hat Yai, Na Mom, Khuan Niang, Bang Klam, Singhanakhon and Khlong Hoi Khong districts

Pattani: 8,442 families in Mayo, Thung Yang Daeng, Nong Chik, Mae Lan, Mai Kaen, and Khok Pho districts

Yala: 27,425 families in Bannang Sata, Muang, Yaha, Raman and Kabang districts

Narathiwat: 42,294 families in Bacho, Waeng, Rusoh, Joh I Rong, Sukhirin, Yi-ngor, Rangae, Tak Bai, Chanae, Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Sungai Padi and Muang districts

Satun: 273 families in Khuan Don district