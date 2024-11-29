Thailand to be crowned as one of the highest in AI adoption

The report Decoding Global Talent 2024: AI Edition by Jobsdb by SEEK, in collaboration with BCG, The Network, and The Stepstone Group, reveals that Thailand is taking centre stage in the AI revolution, with 62% of Thai workers already leveraging Generative AI in their personal and professional lives. Several industries are rapidly adapting and implementing AI technology to drive the future of work in Southeast Asia, enhancing efficiency and innovation across the region.
The report, which was surveyed by workers from 190 countries, including Thailand, highlights how AI adoption is reshaping work preferences, skill demands, and recruitment strategies. Key themes include AI's role in workforce efficiency, the growing emphasis on reskilling, and the evolving dynamics of the job market, providing a comprehensive view of AI's influence on the future of work.
The report reveals that 62% of Thai workers already use Generative AI in their daily lives, placing the nation among the top countries worldwide for AI adoption. Industries such as marketing, IT, and creative are leading the charge, harnessing AI to boost innovation and efficiency. 83% of Thai employees believe AI will transform their jobs, reflecting a workforce ready to embrace change. However, concerns over job security persist, with 27% of workers expressing apprehension about AI's impact on their roles.
The Decoding Global Talent 2024: AI Edition report emphasises Thailand's growing leadership in Southeast Asia's AI revolution. With 48% of Thai workers using Generative AI monthly—4% higher than the regional average—this positions Thailand as a key hub for innovation and AI-driven workforce development.
Also, The Decoding Global Talent 2024: AI Edition report highlights the critical importance of reskilling as AI reshapes workplaces worldwide. Globally, 57% of workers are willing to upskill to meet the demands of an AI-driven environment. In Thailand, the enthusiasm for reskilling is notably high, with 70% of talent expressing interest in developing new competencies. Business management, sales, and customer service talent are particularly eager to acquire new skills to remain competitive in the labour market. Those in business management, in particular, are highly aware of the potential for AI to significantly transform their roles, prompting proactive efforts to adapt and stay ahead of industry changes.
When discussing the importance of skill development, most Thais prioritise analytical and creative skills as the most crucial, with language skills following closely behind. Of course, this highlights a unique opportunity for both employers and workers to embrace AI and prepare for the future of work.
Most Thais engage in learning through self-study videos and mobile applications. Mobile learning in Thailand exceeds that of other Southeast Asian countries, making video training, online education and microlearning particularly popular, especially in mobile-friendly formats. Additionally, Thais exhibit a preference for podcasts and audio-based learning, which sets them apart from others in the region.
For job seekers, upskilling in AI-driven technologies is key to staying competitive in the job market. On the employer side, it is essential to adopt AI strategically, invest in new skill-building initiatives, and leverage GenAI to improve workflows and recruitment processes.
Thai businesses are increasingly leveraging AI to improve recruitment processes and drive operational efficiency. The Decoding Global Talent 2024 report reveals that organisations are re-focusing on hiring AI-literate talent to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Employers are integrating Generative AI (GenAI) to streamline hiring, automate repetitive tasks and enhance creativity in roles as well. They are also investing in employee reskilling programs to foster analytical thinking, creativity and technological proficiency, aligning workforce capabilities with future market demands. These actions will help strengthen Thailand's role in the global digital economy.