Thailand to be crowned as one of the highest in AI adoption

The report Decoding Global Talent 2024: AI Edition by Jobsdb by SEEK, in collaboration with BCG, The Network, and The Stepstone Group, reveals that Thailand is taking centre stage in the AI revolution, with 62% of Thai workers already leveraging Generative AI in their personal and professional lives. Several industries are rapidly adapting and implementing AI technology to drive the future of work in Southeast Asia, enhancing efficiency and innovation across the region.

The report, which was surveyed by workers from 190 countries, including Thailand, highlights how AI adoption is reshaping work preferences, skill demands, and recruitment strategies. Key themes include AI's role in workforce efficiency, the growing emphasis on reskilling, and the evolving dynamics of the job market, providing a comprehensive view of AI's influence on the future of work.

The report reveals that 62% of Thai workers already use Generative AI in their daily lives, placing the nation among the top countries worldwide for AI adoption. Industries such as marketing, IT, and creative are leading the charge, harnessing AI to boost innovation and efficiency. 83% of Thai employees believe AI will transform their jobs, reflecting a workforce ready to embrace change. However, concerns over job security persist, with 27% of workers expressing apprehension about AI's impact on their roles.