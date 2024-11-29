Rama II Road contractor faces ban after 6 killed in accident

He said the contractor would face a ban of two to fours years from receiving construction jobs, adding he would be discussing this issue with the Comptroller-General's Department first.

The ministry will record the performance of contractors in case of accidents, casualties or delay in construction, he added.

“If we do not have this measure, contractors will not perform their duties seriously,” he said, adding that this measure would achieve tangible results in tackling accidents and construction delays this year.