Rama II Road contractor faces ban after 6 killed in accident

A construction crane carrying a concrete beam collapsed on Rama II Road in Mueang district of Samut Sakhon province at 4am on Friday.
According to a Nation TV report at 2pm, six people were killed – two Thais and four from Myanmar, while nine workers were injured. Three of the injured have been allowed to go home, while the other six were being treated at a hospital.
“Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will leave Chiang Mai to observe the situation on Rama II Road immediately,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.
Suriya said the PM had asked him to observe the situation after the mobile Cabinet meeting as she was concerned about this issue.
He said the contractor would face a ban of two to fours years from receiving construction jobs, adding he would be discussing this issue with the Comptroller-General's Department first.
The ministry will record the performance of contractors in case of accidents, casualties or delay in construction, he added.
“If we do not have this measure, contractors will not perform their duties seriously,” he said, adding that this measure would achieve tangible results in tackling accidents and construction delays this year.