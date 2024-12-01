Five districts in Phatthalung still battling floods after heavy rains

Five districts in Phatthalung province situated along the Songkhla Lake were still reeling from floods following heavy rains early last week, local officials said on Sunday.
Officials said although rains had stopped, the five districts of Khuan Khanoon, Mueang, Khao Chaison, Ban Kaew and Pak Phayoon were still under deep floodwaters as drainage into the lake bordering Songkhla province was slow.
Songkhla and Phatthalung and several other deep southern provinces were hit by floods after the region was lashed by heavy rains starting on Tuesday.
Officials in Phatthalung said the floodwaters had no natural waterways to flow into the lake and the roads along the bank of the lake were also obstructing the flow.
They said people in villages in several tambon of these districts were stranded in one-metre high water. They included those in Tambon Panang Tung, Tambon Thale Noi, and Tambon Makok Nua, in Khuan Khanoon district, Tambon Lampam and Tambon Phaya Khan in Mueang district, Tambon Han Pho in Khao Chaison district, Tambon Tha Madua in Bang Kaew district, and Tambon Koh Nang Kham and Tambon Koh Mak in Pak Phayoon district.
Meanwhile in Ban Bang Muang of Tambon Falamee in Pak Phayoon, villagers had to wade through 50 centimetres high water to go out to buy food.