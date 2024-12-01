Five districts in Phatthalung still battling floods after heavy rains

Five districts in Phatthalung province situated along the Songkhla Lake were still reeling from floods following heavy rains early last week, local officials said on Sunday.

Officials said although rains had stopped, the five districts of Khuan Khanoon, Mueang, Khao Chaison, Ban Kaew and Pak Phayoon were still under deep floodwaters as drainage into the lake bordering Songkhla province was slow.

Songkhla and Phatthalung and several other deep southern provinces were hit by floods after the region was lashed by heavy rains starting on Tuesday.