Bangkok launches countdown to historic Marriage Equality Day

Bangkok is preparing to host “Marriage Equality Day” with countdown events to the historic enactment of the long-awaited Marriage Equality Bill on January 22.

The countdown will feature seminars, fashion shows and music performances that celebrate equality among individuals of diverse genders at locations across the city, deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon told Monday’s press conference.

It will culminate in a marriage registration ceremony for LGBTQIAN+ couples at Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan on January 22.

Over 1,000 couples are expected to join the ceremony, creating a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest same-sex marriage registration event.

“All 50 district offices in Bangkok, and 878 district offices nationwide will also be ready to register marriages of same-sex couples on this historic day,” Sanon said.

Joining the city in hosting the countdown are the Prime Minister’s Office, Interior Ministry, Social Development and Human Security Ministry, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and private partners.