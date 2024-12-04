Nation Foundation, CIB provide school uniforms to students on Koh Libong

The Nation Foundation, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Tuesday delivered school uniforms and sport equipment to underprivileged students on Koh Libong in Trang province.

The campaign is part of the CIB’s ongoing Koh Libong Development project, under which volunteers from CIB and partners have been improving the island’s water supply system, renovating school buildings, and installing solar-powered street lamps on Koh Libong.

On Tuesday, volunteers from CIB and Nation Group, led by Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan, delivered table tennis tables and paddles, basketballs, bicycles, and uniforms worth 100,000 baht to students of Batu Puteh school in Kantang district.

CIB commander Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej said that volunteers would visit communities in Koh Libong every month to ensure that locals and children have access to clean water and basic necessities.

He said the CIB had reached out to the Nation Foundation after finding out that students of Batu Puteh school did not have enough school uniforms and sport equipment.

He added that it was the first collaboration between the CIB and the foundation, which has been collecting donations from the public and business partners of Nation Group to deliver to those in need throughout Thailand.