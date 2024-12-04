Paetongtarn eyes tie-up with Nvidia to turn Thailand into AI hub

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of US-based chipmaker Nvidia Corporation, at Government House on Wednesday to discuss collaboration in developing Thailand’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry and positioning it as a regional and global AI hub.
The meeting also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Nvidia and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry on future technological cooperation, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.
Jirayu said Huang underscored Nvidia’s ongoing support for over 50 Thai startups and 40 universities, expressing the company’s commitment to further developing Thailand’s AI sector.
Both Paetongtarn and Huang agreed that AI is crucial for enhancing the country's competitiveness and security, driving innovation, creating jobs, and protecting citizens. Nvidia expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Thai government to develop a world-class AI infrastructure, as well as share expertise to support Thailand's AI initiatives.
Personnel development in the AI field was also a key focus, with both sides recognising the need for investment in education and training to cultivate a skilled workforce. Huang also said Nvidia is ready to explore opportunities for collaboration in this area.
Meanwhile, Paetongtarn said the government is focused on adapting AI across several sectors to bolster national development and workforce capabilities in line with technological advancements, adding she hoped for further cooperation between the two parties.
Huang said Nvidia recognises Thailand’s potential and capabilities in developing AI by leveraging its data infrastructure, human resources, and domestic business networks while aligning with local languages, cultures, and practices. This approach, he said, supports development in various sectors such as healthcare and smart agriculture, which could drive the country's digital economy.
He added that Nvidia also recognises Thailand’s large pool of talented professionals and hopes to take this opportunity to move forward with concrete cooperation as soon as possible.