Paetongtarn eyes tie-up with Nvidia to turn Thailand into AI hub

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of US-based chipmaker Nvidia Corporation, at Government House on Wednesday to discuss collaboration in developing Thailand’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry and positioning it as a regional and global AI hub.

The meeting also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Nvidia and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry on future technological cooperation, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Jirayu said Huang underscored Nvidia’s ongoing support for over 50 Thai startups and 40 universities, expressing the company’s commitment to further developing Thailand’s AI sector.

Both Paetongtarn and Huang agreed that AI is crucial for enhancing the country's competitiveness and security, driving innovation, creating jobs, and protecting citizens. Nvidia expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Thai government to develop a world-class AI infrastructure, as well as share expertise to support Thailand's AI initiatives.

Personnel development in the AI field was also a key focus, with both sides recognising the need for investment in education and training to cultivate a skilled workforce. Huang also said Nvidia is ready to explore opportunities for collaboration in this area.