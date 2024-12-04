Thais elated over international recognition for ‘Tom Yum Kung’

Restaurant owners and the general public in Thailand are expressing their delight following the registration of the iconic dish, Tom Yum Kung, as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage this year. However, many feel that this accolade will not significantly impact their business or daily lives.
They were speaking after the official announcement by the Intergovernmental Committee on the Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage during its 19th Session in Asuncion, Paraguay, recognising Tom Yum Kung based on Thailand's proposal.
This renowned spicy and sour soup, which has been passed down through generations, has garnered international popularity and is considered one of Thailand’s greatest cultural treasures.
Many foreigners become acquainted with Thai culture after savouring Tom Yum Kung at restaurants worldwide or by learning to prepare the dish at home.
A recent survey by Nation TV in the Bangkok area, particularly among a la carte restaurant owners, revealed a mix of pride and pragmatism. One 45-year-old owner from the Don Mueang district commented on the global recognition of Tom Yum Kung, highlighting its distinctive flavours derived from key ingredients like lemongrass and chilli.
She doubted, however, whether this newfound status would boost her business, as her restaurant caters predominantly to local customers rather than tourists.
“Our establishment primarily serves locals, including government officials and taxi drivers, people with average monthly incomes around 20,000 baht; we typically sell only 9-10 pots of Tom Yum Kung,” she said.
A café owner in Thedrachan 7 expressed satisfaction with the recognition for the dish, but was doubtful about its impact on businesses outside tourist hotspots and was worried about price hikes by some merchants.
"I hope establishments prioritise quality and don't exploit this opportunity to increase prices," he remarked.
Meanwhile, most consumers surveyed voiced their approval of the recognition, though they added that it would not alter their eating habits or lifestyle significantly.