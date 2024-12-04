Thais elated over international recognition for ‘Tom Yum Kung’

They were speaking after the official announcement by the Intergovernmental Committee on the Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage during its 19th Session in Asuncion, Paraguay, recognising Tom Yum Kung based on Thailand's proposal.

This renowned spicy and sour soup, which has been passed down through generations, has garnered international popularity and is considered one of Thailand’s greatest cultural treasures.

Many foreigners become acquainted with Thai culture after savouring Tom Yum Kung at restaurants worldwide or by learning to prepare the dish at home.