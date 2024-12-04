Barge collides with 5 dining boats, speedboat on Chao Phraya in Bangkok

A barge transporting coal from Koh Si Chang in Chonburi to Ayutthaya province slipped off its tow boat and dashed into six boats anchored along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Police reported that the incident occurred at 10am under the Krungthep Bridge in Bang Kho Laem district.

A woman on one of the boats that was hit by the barge sustained slight injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

The barge reportedly struck the dinner boats, Chao Phraya Princess I, II, III, and VII and The Opulence, and also hit and sank a small speedboat.