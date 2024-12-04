Barge collides with 5 dining boats, speedboat on Chao Phraya in Bangkok

A barge transporting coal from Koh Si Chang in Chonburi to Ayutthaya province slipped off its tow boat and dashed into six boats anchored along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Police reported that the incident occurred at 10am under the Krungthep Bridge in Bang Kho Laem district.
A woman on one of the boats that was hit by the barge sustained slight injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.
The barge reportedly struck the dinner boats, Chao Phraya Princess I, II, III, and VII and The Opulence, and also hit and sank a small speedboat.
The five boats, which offer dinner buffet cruise rides to tourists along the Chao Phraya, were docked along the river bank waiting to provide evening services. One of them suffered significant damage, including a large hole at the rear.
Thongchai Praditsilp, 61, the tow boat’s skipper, explained that strong tides caused one of the towing cables to snap, resulting in the barge losing control. He said he was not under the influence of alcohol, which was confirmed by a police test. He was taken to the Bang Kor Laem Police Station for further questioning.
Pimpimol Thanthongchaisakul, 61, a crew member on the barge, said she was in the kitchen when the accident happened. She confirmed that the barge lost control after the cable snapped, causing it to dash into six boats.
Normally, staff of the dining boats arrive at around 2-3pm to prepare for evening services.