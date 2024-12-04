Russian actress\'s family bids farewell after she drowns in Samui waves

Police were alerted by staff at a hotel near Chaweng Noi Beach in Ko Samui, Surat Thani Province, on the evening of November 30, 2024, after a body was found washed ashore. The deceased was identified as Kamila Bilyatskaya, a 24-year-old Russian national.

She had been swept off a cliff at a viewpoint on the afternoon of November 29, 2024. Her boyfriend confirmed the identity of the body.

This incident attracted international media attention due to Bilyatskaya’s career as an actress. Reports indicated she drowned while practicing yoga on a cliff in Ko Samui when waves swept her into the sea. Despite rapid rescue attempts, her life could not be saved.