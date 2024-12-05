Buddha’s tooth relic arrives in Bangkok

The Buddha’s tooth relic has been brought from China to Thailand to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary and celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

A special flight from China carrying the relic arrived at the Military Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday (December 4), at 12.20pm. The relic was then transported through Yaowarat and Ratchadamnoen roads before being enshrined at Sanam Luang.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the reception ceremony.

This historic transfer of the Sacred Tooth, a revered Buddhist relic, was facilitated by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing in close coordination with the Chinese government.