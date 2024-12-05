Buddha’s tooth relic arrives in Bangkok

The Buddha’s tooth relic has been brought from China to Thailand to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary and celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
A special flight from China carrying the relic arrived at the Military Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday (December 4), at 12.20pm. The relic was then transported through Yaowarat and Ratchadamnoen roads before being enshrined at Sanam Luang.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the reception ceremony.
This historic transfer of the Sacred Tooth, a revered Buddhist relic, was facilitated by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing in close coordination with the Chinese government.
The process involved extensive preparations, including diplomatic arrangements, visits between the two nations, and a formal agreement between the governments.
The Thai and Chinese governments jointly agreed to transfer the relic from Lingguang Temple in Beijing for a 73-day period, from December 4 to February 14.
The relic honours His Majesty the King on his auspicious 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024, and marks the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations in 2025.
The sacred tooth relic is a treasured artefact of China and revered by Buddhists worldwide.
The Chinese government has previously allowed the relic to be temporarily enshrined abroad on six occasions, transferring it to Thailand for the first time in 2002 to celebrate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej's 75th birthday, when it was enshrined at Phutthamonthon in Nakhon Pathom for 76 days.
The public can pay their respects to the relic at Sanam Luang from today (December 5) to February 14 daily between 7am and 8pm.
To facilitate access, the government has arranged public buses and boats, while officials have provided flowers and postcards with prayer for worship, ensuring pilgrims need not bring their own offerings.