ALRO investigates VIP land deal in Saraburi

The Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the ongoing investigation into whether the “Rai Phu Nup Dao” project encroaches on ALRO land in Saraburi’s Muak Lek district.

Reports suggest that the land in question belongs to a woman closely associated with a prominent politician. ALRO provided the following clarification:

1. On May 7, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and ALRO jointly inspected the site after learning about the issuance of ALRO 4-01 land reform documents in the Bang Hua Chang-Khlong Sai Forest Plantation area in Muak Lek’s Nong Yang Suea subdistrict.

Investigation revealed that approximately 112 rai of land is located in Tha Rit Forest, Lam Thong Lang Forest and Lam Phaya Klang Forest. This area was designated as agricultural reform land under the Agricultural Land Reform Act of 1975, was acquired by ALRO and officially declared as reform land.

The land in question had been surveyed and allocated by ALRO Saraburi to three farmers and is not part of the Bang Hua Chang Forest Plantation as initially reported.