ALRO investigates VIP land deal in Saraburi

The Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the ongoing investigation into whether the “Rai Phu Nup Dao” project encroaches on ALRO land in Saraburi’s Muak Lek district.
Reports suggest that the land in question belongs to a woman closely associated with a prominent politician. ALRO provided the following clarification:
1. On May 7, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and ALRO jointly inspected the site after learning about the issuance of ALRO 4-01 land reform documents in the Bang Hua Chang-Khlong Sai Forest Plantation area in Muak Lek’s Nong Yang Suea subdistrict.
Investigation revealed that approximately 112 rai of land is located in Tha Rit Forest, Lam Thong Lang Forest and Lam Phaya Klang Forest. This area was designated as agricultural reform land under the Agricultural Land Reform Act of 1975, was acquired by ALRO and officially declared as reform land.
The land in question had been surveyed and allocated by ALRO Saraburi to three farmers and is not part of the Bang Hua Chang Forest Plantation as initially reported.
The investigation further found that the farmers were operating a livestock farm, raising dairy cows, horses, ducks and ostriches. They had also developed the area into a tourist destination named “Rai Phu Nup Dao”, which included resort accommodations, vacation homes, camping grounds, activity areas and a restaurant across 13 plots of land.
2. On May 21, ALRO Saraburi summoned the farmers and occupants of all 13 plots for clarification and conducted on-site inspections. It was determined that six plots, owned by two individuals, were being used for purposes inconsistent with the intended agricultural use.
On May 30, ALRO Saraburi issued a formal notice instructing the two farmers to comply with regulations that prohibit altering the land in ways that degrade its suitability for agriculture and excessive construction. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in the revocation of their land usage rights.
3. A request to use three land plots, totalling 3 rai, for the establishment of the “Rai Phu Nup Dao Sustainable Agricultural Innovation Learning Centre” was submitted. On August 29, the Saraburi Provincial Land Reform Committee approved the request for land use through a lease agreement. However, the plots overlap with the land where "Rai Phu Nup Dao" operations are currently conducted.
Upon learning of this, ALRO directed ALRO Saraburi to verify the facts and the Saraburi Land Reform Committee was instructed to reconsider its approval due to unresolved issues regarding the use of buildings on the land, which serve as the office for Phu Nup Dao Company. This company has yet to comply with legal requirements set by other relevant authorities.
As these legal matters remain unresolved, it is unclear whether ALRO or other agencies will proceed with legal action.
Currently, the Saraburi ALRO has issued a notice to the permit holders, informing them that a review of the land use authorisation for the learning centre project will be conducted.
Permit holders have been given 30 days to contest the review and present evidence to Saraburi ALRO. They have also been instructed to cease operations until the
Saraburi Provincial Land Reform Committee finalises its review and decision.