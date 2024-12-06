Chinese man arrested after fatal multi-car crash in South Pattaya

A Chinese national was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his Toyota Alphard into several cars, killing one and injuring four others, on Thepprasit Road in South Pattaya.

A 30-year-old Thai driver, identified as Saphaprom Wongmak, was found dead at the scene, police said, citing CCTV footage showing his black sedan being hit by the white van before flipping over.

The accident was reported at around 9.18pm by witnesses, who saw the van speeding past a petrol station before losing control and crashing into some 10 vehicles parked on the road’s shoulder.

The van eventually came to a stop at a traffic island on the opposite lane, some 200 metres from where it hit the first vehicle, a witness said.

The Chinese man, identified as 39-year-old Zhang Yigong, underwent drug and alcohol tests. Police said the breathalyser did not reveal any traces of alcohol, though they are waiting for the drug test results from Bang Lamung Hospital.

The suspect has yet to deliver a statement to the police as officials are arranging for a translator, though investigators believe the accident may have been caused by the driver using his smartphone while driving.