Upper Thailand to be in the grip of a cold spell from Sunday

The North, Northeast, and Central regions of Thailand will experience cool to cold weather on Saturday with fog in the morning as a weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday morning.

People in these areas should take care of their health amid the changeable weather and beware of fires caused by dry air, the department said, adding that motorists should exercise caution due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the South will see less rainfall on Saturday with isolated thundershowers, as the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf is weakening. Waves 1-2 metres high were likely in the lower Gulf and above 2 metres high during thundershowers, the department said.

From Sunday to Tuesday (December 8-10), another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in lower temperatures and strong winds, the department added.

During this period, the Northeast would experience a 2-4 degrees Celsius drop in temperature, while the North, the Central including metropolitan Bangkok, and the East would see a 1-3°C drop in temperature.

People in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to the changeable weather and beware of fires due to dry air, while farmers should prevent possible damage to crops throughout the period, the department said.