Thai Vietjet, BAC launch pilot training programme in Thailand

Low-cost airline Thai Vietjet Air is launching a recruitment campaign for cadet pilots in collaboration with Bangkok Aviation Center Plc (BAC), offering a comprehensive training programme to develop qualified professional commercial airline pilots.
Twenty Thai pilots will be selected for training and working with the airline and applications for the first batch of cadet pilots will open in February next year, Thai Vietjet CEO Woranate Laprabang said on Friday.
The programme will be expanded to accept 40 cadets by the second quarter of 2025, he said.
Under the programme, BAC will be responsible for the training of Commercial Pilot License, while Thai Vietjet will handle the aircraft type rating training. Upon successful completion of the course, the students will have a guaranteed employment as First Officer of Thai Vietjer’s commercial jetliners.
"Thai Vietjet is not only expanding its operations but is also committed to driving the future of Thailand's aviation industry by supporting the training of new Thai pilots and creating career opportunities. Our goal is to develop a skilled workforce to be a key force in driving Thailand's aviation industry forward,” said Woranate.
The chief executive of BAC, Panu Nimsakul, said: “This collaboration marks an important milestone for Thailand's aviation industry. The development and enhancement of skills for new Thai pilots play a crucial role in the long-term success of the industry. It not only addresses the current demand for qualified personnel but also lays a strong foundation for the future growth of Thailand's aviation industry."
The training programme is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed by Thai Vietjet and BAC in June this year during the event “Vietjet Sky Career 2024”. Both parties agreed to jointly design and create a rigorous selection process and a stringent quality monitoring system to train the highest quality of professional commercial airline pilots.