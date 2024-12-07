Thai Vietjet, BAC launch pilot training programme in Thailand

Low-cost airline Thai Vietjet Air is launching a recruitment campaign for cadet pilots in collaboration with Bangkok Aviation Center Plc (BAC), offering a comprehensive training programme to develop qualified professional commercial airline pilots.

Twenty Thai pilots will be selected for training and working with the airline and applications for the first batch of cadet pilots will open in February next year, Thai Vietjet CEO Woranate Laprabang said on Friday.

The programme will be expanded to accept 40 cadets by the second quarter of 2025, he said.

Under the programme, BAC will be responsible for the training of Commercial Pilot License, while Thai Vietjet will handle the aircraft type rating training. Upon successful completion of the course, the students will have a guaranteed employment as First Officer of Thai Vietjer’s commercial jetliners.

"Thai Vietjet is not only expanding its operations but is also committed to driving the future of Thailand's aviation industry by supporting the training of new Thai pilots and creating career opportunities. Our goal is to develop a skilled workforce to be a key force in driving Thailand's aviation industry forward,” said Woranate.