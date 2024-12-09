Increase in unemployment likely in early 2025, expert says

Thailand’s economy is expected to remain relatively stagnant from 2024 through at least the first half of 2025, according to Tanit Sorat, chairman of the Advisory Council for National Workforce Development and vice president of the Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry.

Sharing his insights on economic trends and employment prospects for 2025, he noted that this economic stagnation would likely impact the overall unemployment rate, with an increase in joblessness likely in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Addressing the labour market and employment, Tanit emphasised that economic expansion or contraction significantly influences employment trends. Strong economic growth leads to increased consumption, which in turn drives business expansion, investment and employment stability.