Police bust secret society drug bash on Sukhumvit, 124 arrested

Police rounded up 124 people, many of them with high social status, from a drug party at a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 31 late on Sunday night.

Pol Major Witthawat Chinkham, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, said on Monday that most of the arrested people were homosexual men, with two women among them who may have been friends.

Witthawat spoke to reporters after attending a meeting at the Thonglor Police Station on the drug party case. He noted that the suspects were members of a secret society that used Instagram to coordinate these events.