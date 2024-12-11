Efforts to block malicious apps declared successful

The Thai government in collaboration with Google has successfully blocked over 4.8 million attempts to install dangerous applications on more than 1 million Android devices.

The joint effort, which leverages Google Play Protect’s advanced security features, aims to safeguard Thai citizens from cyber threats.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing cyber threats. By partnering with Google, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has strengthened the nation's cybersecurity posture.

Google Play Protect acts as a proactive shield, detecting and blocking potentially harmful apps, such as those designed to steal personal information or drain funds, before they can compromise user devices.

Since its launch in April this year, the system has successfully thwarted attempts to install over 41,000 malicious apps, including fake messaging, e-commerce, and gaming applications.



