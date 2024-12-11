No tolls on Pak Chong-Korat M6 Motorway during 5-day New Year break

The Highways Department will allow motorists to use an 80-kilometre section of its Pak Chong-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway, also known as the M6 Motorway, for free during the long New Year holidays.

This year, Thais will enjoy a five-day break from December 28 to January 1, during which domestic travel is expected to surge with tourists and people returning to their hometowns.

The department said this portion of the M6 Motorway will help motorists bypass heavy traffic in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat. The section runs from Pak Chong district’s Tambon Nong Sarai to Muang district, providing a gateway to the Northeast.

Only 4-wheel vehicles are allowed to use the M6 Motorway, where a speed limit of 80km per hour is enforced.

Throughout the 80km stretch, there is only one restroom stop that is open 24 hours on either side at KM147, the department said.

It also advised motorists to be well prepared as there are no petrol stations, EV charging stations, food and drink vendors or car service centres.

The department has also warned that no vehicle can stop on the motorway or park on the shoulders except in emergencies. Violators may face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

Call the Highway Department’s 1586 hotline for more information.