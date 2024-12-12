Prachin Buri PAO chief in custody, suspected of links to man’s murder

Prachin Buri police detained Sunthorn Wilawan, president of the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) on Wednesday night for questioning as a suspect behind the shooting of a member of the provincial council earlier that night.

At 9.15pm on Wednesday, several gunshots were heard from a house on Wat Roman Utis Road in Prachin Buri’s Muang district, belonging to Kanokwan Wilawan, Sunthorn’s daughter and former deputy Education Minister.

The shooting resulted in one casualty, Chaimet Sitsanitpong, a member of the Prachin Buri provincial council and Sunthorn’s adopted son.

Police quickly tracked down attackers and arrested Thanasarankorn Techathanatchote and Saksit Chinnawong, along with 7 other suspects. They also confiscated a 9mm pistol and a shotgun found on the suspects.

Police said that Chaimet arrived at the house at around 7.30pm to talk with Sunthorn regarding candidates for PAO president to succeed Sunthorn, who had earlier announced his retirement.

The two later got into an argument, leading to Thanasarankorn and Saksit shooting at Chaimet before fleeing the scene, an official said.

Pol Lt-General Yingyos Thepjamnong, acting commander of the Region 2 Provincial Police, inspected the crime scene on Wednesday night.

He said the national police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet has ordered him to personally supervise the investigation, while vowing to bring the persons behind the attack to justice, no matter who they are.