Many Maha Sarakham residents claim to have been scammed

Several Maha Sarakham residents have filed complaints with the police after being deceived by financiers into investing in real estate, resulting in damages exceeding 300 million baht.
Tankhun Jitt-itsara, president of the Santiprachatham Association, led the group of victims to meet with officers at the Central Investigation Bureau on Wednesday ( December 11 ) to report the fraud. They claim they were deceived by two financiers into investing in land and housing projects. The victims were promised interest rates of 1.5% to 2%, but never received any returns. Additionally, they were told that recruiting others to invest would earn them an extra 0.5% in interest.
So far, more than 10 individuals have reported damages amounting to 300 million baht and it is expected that more may yet come forward. The victims had previously filed complaints with several agencies, including the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), but no progress has been made in the case. They are now pleading for justice, saying that the perpetrators acted with blatant disregard for the law.
One victim revealed that at the end of 2019, a friend persuaded her to join an investment scheme led by “Mr J”. The scheme involved building a “landmark in Maha Sarakham”. She was encouraged to take out a loan and hand over the funds to Mr J, who promised to repay the loan in full and provide returns of 1.5% to 2%.
It later transpired that the friend was actively involved in the operation, acting as Mr J’s right-hand person and recruiting others to invest in the scheme.
The victim was already facing 2 million baht in personal debt and was told by the financiers that she needed to clear her financial burdens to qualify for the investment. Mr J suggested that she borrow money directly from him, offering a loan at an interest rate of 7.5%.
After accepting the loan, her credit was misused, leaving her with overwhelming debt. Her total liabilities now stand at 38 million baht and she is unable to contact Mr J or his associates.
Another victim stated that the individual with the highest reported losses has incurred damages of approximately 50 million baht. Currently, his combined debt with his partner amounts to around 38 million baht.
They suspect that Mr J is still in Maha Sarakham but are uncertain, as there has been no contact since August.
The victim admitted feeling deeply concerned, fearing that Mr J might be an influential figure with widespread connections, which raises doubts about receiving fair treatment and justice.