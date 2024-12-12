Many Maha Sarakham residents claim to have been scammed

Several Maha Sarakham residents have filed complaints with the police after being deceived by financiers into investing in real estate, resulting in damages exceeding 300 million baht.

Tankhun Jitt-itsara, president of the Santiprachatham Association, led the group of victims to meet with officers at the Central Investigation Bureau on Wednesday ( December 11 ) to report the fraud. They claim they were deceived by two financiers into investing in land and housing projects. The victims were promised interest rates of 1.5% to 2%, but never received any returns. Additionally, they were told that recruiting others to invest would earn them an extra 0.5% in interest.

So far, more than 10 individuals have reported damages amounting to 300 million baht and it is expected that more may yet come forward. The victims had previously filed complaints with several agencies, including the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), but no progress has been made in the case. They are now pleading for justice, saying that the perpetrators acted with blatant disregard for the law.