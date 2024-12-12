Queensland Health is investigating the disappearance of 323 virus-containing vials from an Australian public health laboratory, in what authorities are calling the "largest breach of biosecurity measures in history".

The state government said on Monday that samples of viruses like Hendra, Lissa, and Hanta vanished from the Public Health Virology Laboratory in 2021, but the incident only came to light in August 2023.

Queensland Health Minister Timothy Nichols said a Part 9 investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident and prevent future occurrences.

"We need to review current laboratory policies, and procedures, and ensure compliance with regulations," he added.

According to sources including Fox News and ABC News, the laboratory is a critical centre for diagnosing and researching medically significant viruses and pathogens transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

Dr Samuel V Scarpino, director of AI + Life Sciences at Northeastern University's Institute for Experiential AI, expressed serious concerns about the biosecurity lapse.

"Some Hanta virus variants have a 15% mortality rate, which is 100 times more severe than Covid-19," he warned.

Dr John Gerrard, Queensland's chief health officer, however, sought to allay public fears.

"There is no evidence of public risk," he said. "Viruses decay quickly once removed from freezer storage, significantly reducing transmission potential."

He noted that Queensland has not seen any human infections from Hendra or Lissa viruses in the past five years, and confirmed there have been no Hanta virus cases in Australia.

