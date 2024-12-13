Government’s rice export policy ‘selling a dream’, experts say

The Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) criticised the government’s policy to boost rice exports by allowing all farmers and SME traders to export products by themselves as unattainable.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced the policy on Thursday during an event highlighting the government’s achievements in the past 90 days, titled “2025 Empowering Thais: A Real Possibility.”

In her keynote speech, Paetongtarn said the government aims to break up the monopoly on rice exports and allow farmers and rice traders classified as small and medium enterprises to export their rice freely all over the world.

Responding to this, TREA honorary president Chukiat Opaswong pointed out that there are currently no restrictions on farmers and SMEs should they wish to export their own rice.

However, exporting rice overseas requires permits and substantial documentation fees, while exporters must also find the market themselves, he said.

“The government is just selling a dream,” he said. “It is doubtful that farmers and SMEs can handle all these tasks and expenses by themselves.”

Chukiat went on to clarify the PM’s statement that the government will abolish the rules that rice exporters must have a warehouse to stock at least 500 tonnes of rice in a bid to allow small operators to also export and therefore end the monopoly by large exporters.