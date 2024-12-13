Flood alert for South of Thailand as river levels rise

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the South of Thailand has raised the flood alert level to yellow for areas at risk of the river breaking its banks.

Residents in low-lying areas along the Thung Prang Canal in Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality have been advised to move their valuables to higher ground and relocate vulnerable individuals.

On Friday, a text message alert was issued to warn residents of the impending threat. Those requiring assistance or wishing to report flood-related incidents are urged to contact the department’s 1784 hotline and contact via Line ID @1784DDPM.

