Flood alert for South of Thailand as river levels rise

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

Residents in low-lying areas of Nakhon Si Thammarat are advised to move valuables and vulnerable individuals to higher ground

 

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the South of Thailand has raised the flood alert level to yellow for areas at risk of the river breaking its banks. 

 

 

Residents in low-lying areas along the Thung Prang Canal in Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality have been advised to move their valuables to higher ground and relocate vulnerable individuals.

 

Flood alert for South of Thailand as river levels rise

 

On Friday, a text message alert was issued to warn residents of the impending threat. Those requiring assistance or wishing to report flood-related incidents are urged to contact the department’s 1784 hotline and contact via Line ID @1784DDPM.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy