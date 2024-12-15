Train and bus services to the South derailed by floods

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has suspended 14 train routes and adjusted 12 others to and from the Southern provinces due to flooding in Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces.

The suspended train routes included those from Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Hat Yai Junction, Sungai Kolok, Padang Besar, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Kantang and Yala.

Under the revised routes, trains from Bangkok, Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Lang Suan and Thonburi will terminate at Chumphon. Trains from Sungai Kolok will terminate at Surat Thani, while trains from Hat Yai Junction will terminate at Lang Suan.

SRT has apologised for the inconvenience, and offered a refund to passengers if their train trips were affected by the floods. For more information, contact the call centre 1690.