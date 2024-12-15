Train and bus services to the South derailed by floods

Transport Co acting president Atthawit Rakjamroon explained that Highway 41 (Asian highway) in Chumphon’s Mueang and Sawi districts was inundated.
To ensure passenger safety, the company has temporarily adjusted bus routes to and from the southern provinces by taking Highway 4 (Phet Kasem Road) through Ranong instead.
Bus routes to Lang Suan district in Chumphon province, Phuket, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, Satun, Krabi, Trang and Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district have been adjusted.
Atthawit noted that buses would take this route until the floods recede. He apologised for the inconvenience caused by the longer travel time and advised passengers to look for information before travelling to the South.
Passengers who want to claim a refund or postpone their travel can contact Transport Co bus stations nationwide. For more information, contact 0 2936 3660, or visit www.facebook.com/BorKorSor99 and Line @TCL99.
Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has suspended 14 train routes and adjusted 12 others to and from the Southern provinces due to flooding in Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces.
The suspended train routes included those from Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Hat Yai Junction, Sungai Kolok, Padang Besar, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Kantang and Yala.
Under the revised routes, trains from Bangkok, Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Lang Suan and Thonburi will terminate at Chumphon. Trains from Sungai Kolok will terminate at Surat Thani, while trains from Hat Yai Junction will terminate at Lang Suan.
SRT has apologised for the inconvenience, and offered a refund to passengers if their train trips were affected by the floods. For more information, contact the call centre 1690.