Army engineering corps to help flood victims in Surat Thani, Chumphon

The Royal Thai Army on Sunday dispatched two engineering-corps units to help flood victims in Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces.

Col Richaya Suksuwanon, deputy spokesman for the army, said commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk ordered the two engineering-corps units to move from southern border provinces to help flood victims in the Chumphon and Surat Thani.

The two units have been helping flood victims in southern border provinces since November 28.

Chumphon and Surat Thani were hit hard by flash floods on Saturday after several southern provinces had been hit by torrential rain since Friday.