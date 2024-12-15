Five Chinese men allegedly found working as labourers in Bangkok

Police on Sunday arrested five Chinese men after they were allegedly found working as unskilled labourers in Bangkok without work permits.

Pol Capt Pipat Chuenwaree, deputy crime suppression inspector of Huay Kwang police station, led a team of policemen on Sunday to check an old building being demolished. The team found five Chinese men at the building.

The raid was carried out after tips that foreigners might be working illegally there.

The five men were identified as Li Guohao, 36; Li Kaiwen, 61; Li Degao, 58; Feng Guayan, 41; and Tang Xianiao, 34.