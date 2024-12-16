Top court rejects Surachate’s request to block dismissal order

The Supreme Administrative Court formally announced on Monday that it has turned down former deputy national police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn’s request for an injunction against his dismissal orders.

The bench of judges had actually rejected Surachate’s request on November 13, but did not explain why it had waited this long to formally announce its decision.

Surachate had called on the court to suspend the Royal Thai Police order to dismiss him from police service pending a ruling on a case he had filed earlier.