Myanmar to release four Thai crewmen on Jan 4: Defence minister

Four Thai fishing crew members imprisoned by Myanmar authorities will be released and deported on January 4, Defence Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday.

Phumtham said the Thai embassy in Myanmar had informed him that the four Thais – a boat owner and his three crew members – had received the “lightest sentence” from a Myanmar court on Koh Song. He said he expected the Thais to be freed on January 4, which is Independence Day in Myanmar.

The four Thais were arrested last month along with 31 Myanmar fishing crew after a Myanmar warship fired on their boats off the coast of Ranong on the Thailand-Myanmar border.